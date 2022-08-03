Raymond J. Ashton 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 30, 2022. Ray was born in Rochester, NY on April 30, 1937. He graduated from The University of Rochester with his mechanical engineering degree and worked at Xerox for 33 years.

Raymond is preceded in death by his brother Jim, and his sisters May Leone and Jean Palese.He is survived by his wife Nancy of 60 years, and his children Bill (Anne), Karen and David (Sheri). He had six grandchildren John (Maria), Peter (Maggie), Sarah (Matt) Fornof, Ben, Emily and Dylan. He also had seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Brooks, Beckham, Bowen, Nora, Emmett and Harper. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was a proud Eagle Scout and he loved to travel, play golf, bridge and spend time with his family and friends. Sports was a huge part of his life and he loved all the Tampa Bay sports teams. He played baseball and was drafted by the New York Giants but went to college instead. He loved music and especially playing his piano. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, papa, uncle and friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 3rd at The Churchill Street Recreation center – 2374 Churchill Downs, The Villages, FL 32162 at 4:00 pm.