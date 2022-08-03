72.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
type here...

Raymond J. Ashton

By Staff Report
Raymond J. Ashton
Raymond J. Ashton

Raymond J. Ashton 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 30, 2022. Ray was born in Rochester, NY on April 30, 1937. He graduated from The University of Rochester with his mechanical engineering degree and worked at Xerox for 33 years.

Raymond is preceded in death by his brother Jim, and his sisters May Leone and Jean Palese.He is survived by his wife Nancy of 60 years, and his children Bill (Anne), Karen and David (Sheri). He had six grandchildren John (Maria), Peter (Maggie), Sarah (Matt) Fornof, Ben, Emily and Dylan. He also had seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Brooks, Beckham, Bowen, Nora, Emmett and Harper. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was a proud Eagle Scout and he loved to travel, play golf, bridge and spend time with his family and friends. Sports was a huge part of his life and he loved all the Tampa Bay sports teams. He played baseball and was drafted by the New York Giants but went to college instead. He loved music and especially playing his piano. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, papa, uncle and friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 3rd at The Churchill Street Recreation center – 2374 Churchill Downs, The Villages, FL 32162 at 4:00 pm.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Evil in pieces

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that a cold-blooded terrorist has gotten what was coming to him.

Response to Kevin Thompson

A Village of Chatham resident responds to a previous letter writer about why people from Michigan, California and New York are needed in Florida. She says we need to keep Florida red.

Follow the money when it comes to Val Demings

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that voters should “follow the money” when it comes to U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

God bless the Morse family

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for the hard work and accomplishments of the Morse family.

We need the people from California, Michigan and New York

An area resident says we need the people from the areas of the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos