72.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
type here...

Shaun Michael Farkus

By Staff Report
Shaun Michael Farkus
Shaun Michael Farkus

Shaun Michael Farkus, 43, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born December 4, 1978 in Leesburg, FL to William David and Deborah Lynn (nee Gay) Farkus.

Shaun worked in the family business, Wildwood Truck Wash for 30 years. He enjoyed his time off with his wife and two children. He loved cooking or grilling. He especially enjoyed sharing his time with family and friends at the hunting camp in Georgia. Shaun lived in the moment and when asked if he was up for an adventure his response was usually…”Hell Yeah!”.

He loved to make everyone smile and feel good about themselves and that is why he was often telling jokes to everyone – to make them smile and forget their worries. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Cinthia Domiana (nee Feliciano) Farkus; son, Ethan Farkus, daughter, Rilynn Farkus; brothers: David (Kerri) Farkus, Drew (Tiffany) Farkus, and Shane Farkus; sister, Tori (Jamie) Sanders and numerous other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, August 6, 2022 followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am at the Oxford Assembly of God Church 12114 US-301, Oxford, FL 34484.

Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Evil in pieces

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that a cold-blooded terrorist has gotten what was coming to him.

Response to Kevin Thompson

A Village of Chatham resident responds to a previous letter writer about why people from Michigan, California and New York are needed in Florida. She says we need to keep Florida red.

Follow the money when it comes to Val Demings

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that voters should “follow the money” when it comes to U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

God bless the Morse family

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for the hard work and accomplishments of the Morse family.

We need the people from California, Michigan and New York

An area resident says we need the people from the areas of the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos