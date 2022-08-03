Shaun Michael Farkus, 43, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born December 4, 1978 in Leesburg, FL to William David and Deborah Lynn (nee Gay) Farkus.

Shaun worked in the family business, Wildwood Truck Wash for 30 years. He enjoyed his time off with his wife and two children. He loved cooking or grilling. He especially enjoyed sharing his time with family and friends at the hunting camp in Georgia. Shaun lived in the moment and when asked if he was up for an adventure his response was usually…”Hell Yeah!”.

He loved to make everyone smile and feel good about themselves and that is why he was often telling jokes to everyone – to make them smile and forget their worries. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Cinthia Domiana (nee Feliciano) Farkus; son, Ethan Farkus, daughter, Rilynn Farkus; brothers: David (Kerri) Farkus, Drew (Tiffany) Farkus, and Shane Farkus; sister, Tori (Jamie) Sanders and numerous other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, August 6, 2022 followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am at the Oxford Assembly of God Church 12114 US-301, Oxford, FL 34484.

Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.