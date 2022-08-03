91.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Summerfield man charged with distributing child pornography

By Staff Report
Derek Andrew Rummel
Derek Andrew Rummel

A Summerfield man is facing multiple charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Derek Andrew Rummel, 38, was arrested Friday when Marion County sheriff’s detectives responded to 8721 SE 157th Street in Summerfield, after receiving information that Rummel uploaded multiple files depicting child sexual abuse material to a social media account and sent the files to other users. Upon arrival at the home, detectives found Rummel who agreed to speak with them. Rummel admitted to downloading and viewing the images on his phone the night before. He also admitted to transmitting images to other users using two fake social media accounts he had created. Rummel consented to a forensic examination of his cellphone which yielded numerous files containing images depicting child sexual abuse. The examination also revealed that the files were downloaded on March 26, 2020, March 27, 2020, and July 11, 2022, not on the previous night as Rummel claimed.

Due to the nature of the files found in Rummel’s possession, detectives believe he may have victims in the community. If you, or someone you know, have been victimized by Rummel, contact Detective King at (352) 368-3586.

