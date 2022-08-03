91.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Sumter School Board approves biggest tax cut in more than a decade

By Staff Report

The Sumter School Board has adopted a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year which includes the largest tax reduction in more than a decade.

The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a recommendation to reduce taxes and set the preliminary millage at 4.584. The proposed millage represents an overall 10.921 percent tax cut.

Under this proposal, the property tax on a home with an assessed value of $300,000 would receive a $168.60 tax cut.

If approved at the final hearing on Sept. 6, it will be the largest tax deduction in 11 years and will represent 12 consecutive years of lower millage.

“The Sumter School Board has a history of fiscally conservative board policies, strategic grant writing, forward planning, a strong commitment to the education of children that represents the beliefs and values of the majority of our conservative school district,” said Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley

The district has also done well academically and has consistently been an A or B while earning the coveted Florida Department of Education Academically High Performing School District Award on multiple occasions, as well as being recognized nationally for academic performance.

