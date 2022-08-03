Victory in Kansas for reproductive rights

To the Editor:

When the conservative Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, they endangered the health and lives of women across the country. Tuesday night, Kansans delivered a victory for women’s freedom to make their own personal health care decisions and sent a clear message to extreme Republicans like Governor DeSantis and Senator Rubio that voters will hold them accountable for their extreme, anti-freedom agenda.

Kansans are led by Democratic Governor, Florida should be too. Instead, Governor DeSantis has stonewalled Floridians demanding answers from his administration for forty days since this decision was handed down. Marco Rubio has introduced legislation that would strip reproductive freedoms and even punish doctors for providing care. They should listen to the overwhelming majority of Floridians who oppose government interference in decisions that should be between women and their doctors.

Manny Diaz

Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party