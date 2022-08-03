Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard

Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.

Villagers raised questions about two of the developments.

Village of Tamarind Grove resident Elaine Cohen, who lives near the Wildwood Landing Phase 2 project, said she and her neighbors are concerned about security and traffic.

Wildwood Landing is on the east side of CR 462 north of the Beaumont development at County Road 466A. The owner, Marilyn Brown Escue, wants to build 28 single-family homes on 7.35 acres. Holt recommended approval of medium residential zoning for the development.

Cohen said she wants to see a strong buffer that would prevent people from jumping over a fence to get into The Villages. She said four neighbors recently sold their homes due to worries about the project.

“I’m really concerned about the security,” she said. “I’m also concerned about the traffic.”

Holt said concerns about a buffer can be raised later when a site plan is submitted for approval.

Villager Bob Morgan said he’s also concerned about a buffer for the Townhomes at Powell project. An eight-foot barrier wall has been proposed.

The owner, Wildwood United Methodist Church, wants to build 128 townhouses on about 13 acres east of Powell Road and south of the Sumter County offices. An amendment would change the zoning to Central Mixed Use.

Turkey Run is the largest project, where 314 units of multi-family housing have been proposed as part of a 51-acre mixed-use development near the northwest corner of county roads 466A and 462. Holt recommended approval of a zoning change to Central Mixed Use for about six acres of the project.

Holt also recommended approval of an amendment for the Villas of Wildwood, owned by Wildwood BPR, LLC, to increase the number of homes to 192, up 10 from the number approved last year. The property is at the southwest corner of county roads 462 and 134.