Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Wildwood woman wanted on warrant jailed after resisting arrest

By Staff Report
Krystal Elaine Qualls
Krystal Elaine Qualls

A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant resisted efforts by law enforcement to take her into custody.

Krystal Elaine Qualls, 42, was driving a black four-door Hyundai in the wee hours Wednesday morning on County Road 466 in Oxford when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a light illuminating its license plate. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Qualls continued driving, turned onto County Road 207 and pulled into a residence, according to an arrest report. She refused to exit the vehicle, despite multiple commands. When she finally got out of the vehicle, she resisted a deputy’s effort to place her in handcuffs. The deputy learned Qualls was wanting on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license expired. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on Qualls’ vehicle, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine.

The Georgia native was arrested on charges including resisting arrest and possession of Methamphetamine. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,500 bond.

