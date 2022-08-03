91.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Woman with marijuana in her bra arrested at Circle K in The Villages

By Staff Report
Felicia Ann Erskine

A woman with marijuana tucked in her bra was arrested at a Circle K in The Villages.

Felicia Ann Erskine, 36, of Yalaha, was a passenger in a gray SUV at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K at Spanish Plaines when the odor of burnt marijuana was detected coming from her side of the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a pat down, a deputy found a piece of folded up paper in Erskine’s bra. The paper contained marijuana. A cylindrical container which also held marijuana was found in her pelvic area, inside her pants.

Erskine was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

In 2019, Erskine was arrested at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

