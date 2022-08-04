Arthur Cowlin Stucklen passed away on July 29, 2022 in the Villages Regional Hospital just three weeks shy of his 95th birthday The well-respected, fun-loving and talented nonagenarian had his long-time partner, Linda Goldsmith, at his side.

He often would tell people, “I want to live to 100!” The Rotary Club had celebrated his upcoming birthday a few weeks before. He was a former president of the Rotary Club of Greenburg, which included Ardsley and Elmsford, in Westchester County, New York, where Arthur lived before eventually relocating with Linda to the Villages, a place which he loved. He had, however, spent his early retirement in Wallenpaupack Lake Estates, Pennsylvania.

Arthur served in the Pacific Theater during World War 11, and he exemplified the men and stories profiled in Tom Brokaw’s book, The Greatest Generation. In 2016, as a WW11 Veteran, he was invited to participate with The Villages Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. It was a thrilling experience for him.

He received an Associate Degree in Engineering from Syracuse University, despite having a significant hearing loss. He worked in his father’s construction business, becoming a partner and sole owner in the late ’70s. The business thrived — “beyond his wildest dreams,” he said.

Arthur and Shirley, his loving wife of 58 years, brought up four girls, and he is survived by them and their husbands: Pam Geraghty (Richard, deceased), Penny (John) Seekircher, Patty (Danny) Byrne, and Sherry (Craig) Cochran. He also leaves eight adored grandchildren: Kim, Carrie, Todd, Christopher, Trisha, Kevin, Liza and Ally. There are also 14 great grandchildren.

Arthur and Linda, who met tango dancing, traveled the world; at 82 Arthur rode elephants and fed tigers in Thailand. He was a gardener, a “can fix anything” man, a friend to many Villagers, among them his beloved dog, Bogie. He also tutored children in reading through the Lady Lake Elementary School for several years. Arthur was a voracious and knowledgeable reader of history books, especially American history. He was always looking for threads of ideas about the laws of our country and about how societies evolve. This deepening interest led him to become a member of the Baha’I faith, a religion that believes in the oneness of humanity and freedom from prejudice.

The celebration of his life to take place in the fall will be announced. Donations can be sent to Rotary Noon Club, RCOTVN. PO Box 152, Lady Lake, FL 32169.