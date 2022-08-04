Biden wants to use Medicaid money for travel for abortions

To the Editor:

Here President Biden goes again with his flying left wing pen. Garnering all his suspect wisdom he signed another of his infamous executive orders.

“More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.” This from a news source.

If women want to travel from their state to another state so they can have an abortion right up to the last trimester they should be responsible for paying for that abortion. President Biden is dipping into Medicaid funds (yours and my hard earned tax dollars) to pay for these excursions.

Current federal law prohibits use of tax money to pay for abortion. This is another cynical attempt to skirt the law for his own political advantage. He uses our tax money to do so, looking for the Roe v Wade crowd.

This should be taken to court and reversed as so many of his I’ll advised executive orders have been.

Did you vote for this guy?

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square