90.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 4, 2022
type here...

Biden wants to use Medicaid money for travel for abortions

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Here President Biden goes again with his flying left wing pen. Garnering all his suspect wisdom he signed another of his infamous executive orders.
“More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.” This from a news source.
If women want to travel from their state to another state so they can have an abortion right up to the last trimester they should be responsible for paying for that abortion. President Biden is dipping into Medicaid funds (yours and my hard earned tax dollars) to pay for these excursions.
Current federal law prohibits use of tax money to pay for abortion. This is another cynical attempt to skirt the law for his own political advantage. He uses our tax money to do so, looking for the Roe v Wade crowd.
This should be taken to court and reversed as so many of his I’ll advised executive orders have been.
Did you vote for this guy?

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Our day down at Fenney

A Village of Springdale resident describes a day down at Fenney, some good, some not so good. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jill Biden’s magazine interview

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers his opinion on Jill Biden’s recent magazine interview.

Victory in Kansas for reproductive rights

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party hails Tuesday night’s victory for reproductive rights in Kansas.

It’s a lie!

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims The Villages’ marketing department isn’t telling the truth about entertainment facilities in The Villages.

Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family

A resident of the Bailey Ridge Villas responds to a previous Letter to the Editor praising the Morse family for their accomplishments.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos