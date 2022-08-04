Eleonore Erika Griffin, 92, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Athens, Ohio, joined her Heavenly Father on July 23, 2022.

Elie was born December 10, 1929 in Fuerth, Germany, daughter of Heinrich K. and Anna Maria (Schmitt) Foertsch. She graduated from the Fuerth Business School and worked in Germany, England, Canada and the United States. She married Master Sargent (Air Force) Ray Alvin Griffin on September 20, 1952 in Toronto Canada and became a U.S. citizen. She retired in 1989 after 16 years as a secretary for the Athens County Ohio Office of Education. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Athens, Ohio and the Athens Gideon Auxiliary. She moved to The Villages in 2016 and became a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rudolph and Hugo, her husband Ray, two sons-in-law, George Alford and Gary Noel, and her sister-in-law, Irene Foertsch. She is survived by her seven children, Marcia (James) Gould of The Villages, Gregory (Susan) Griffin of North Port, Florida, Patricia (Thomas) Parkin of Littleton, Colorado, Jeffrey Griffin of Stewart Ohio, Laura Noel of Albany, Ohio, Rhonda Alford of Lakeland, Florida and Lisa (Kenneth) Creekmore of Brunswick, Georgia, and seven grandchildren, Rebecca and John Griffin, Carl Noel, Chelsey (Eric) Dorsey, Aaron (Nicole) Alford, Kenneth (Jessica) and Griffin (Alyssa) Creekmore, and seven great grandchildren, Oliver O’leyar, Carlee Rae Noel, Parker Beasley, Austin Alford, Eleonore (Nora) Dorsey, Rainbow Floyd and Kenneth Lee Creekmore IV.

Elie loved to tell others about her Savior, Jesus, and the miracles she personally experienced in her life growing up during war-torn Germany and her adult life in England, Canada and the U.S. She was kind and generous to others and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens Ohio, on August 13th at 1:00 p.m. with her son in law, Pastor Kenneth Creekmore officiating. Elie will be laid to rest next to her husband Ray at the Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.