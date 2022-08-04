90.9 F
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Lady Lake woman arrested after brawl over car keys

By Meta Minton
Rachel Marina Dyer

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after a brawl over a set of car keys.

Rachel Marina Dyer, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic battery at her home at 123 E. Lady Lake Blvd.

The California native left a knot on the side of the head of a male who lives in the home with her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Dyer told police that she was trying to take the keys away from him, because he does not have a valid driver’s license. She said she had been unable to reach the keys due to the male’s height, so she punched him on the side of the head before pushing him to the ground where they continued to struggle over the keys. The male threw the keys under the refrigerator before calling law enforcement.

Dyer was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

