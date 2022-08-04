On June 9th 2022 Nancy Lee Wollschlager, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully graduated into the arms of Jesus at the age of 80. Nancy was born on May 28th, 1942 in Glendale, California to Virgil and Evelyn (Keasling) Tidball. She was raised in Ottumwa, Iowa. Nancy also lived in Kansas City and Quincy, Illinois before moving to Rockford, Illinois where she met her husband and were married in 1987.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Wollschlager; daughters, Cherie Heck (Dave), Rita Smith (Dean), Renae Gallagher (Kevin), Rhonda Jacobs (Rick); sons, Michael Dean and Craig Wollschlager (Michelle). Nancy and Joe were blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Taylor, Ryan D, Collin, Trudy, Brett, Emily, Ellie, Ryan J, Alexander, Mia, and Eden. They were also blessed with 5 great grandchildren, Wesley, Lia, Enoch, Aiden, and Althea. She was a loving sister to Debbie, Vicki; and brother, Howard. Nancy loved her family deeply, she is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.

Nancy worked at Sundstrand in Rockford for 30 years as a coordinator and secretary before retiring in 2000. She loved to shop and work with all types of crafts from acrylics to pottery. Nancy also liked to decorate her home for all the different holidays and seasons. She enjoyed her groups of friends while playing canasta, mahjong, and bible studies. Nancy was always ready to lend her talents and skills to others for fundraising and celebration events. She attended Heartland Community Church in Rockford and volunteered in the book store. Nancy and Joe moved to The Villages, Florida in 2008 and attended Oxford Assembly of God Church in Oxford, Florida. Nancy was involved with the prayer shawl ministry and other ministries within the community.

A celebration of life for Nancy will be held on Thursday August 18, 2022 at 10 AM at Oxford Assembly of God in Oxford, Florida.