Thursday, August 4, 2022
Parkwood man arrested after allegedly attacking daughter over cell phone charger

By Staff Report
A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after allegedly attacking his daughter over a cell phone charger.

The daughter went to a Circle K on U.S. 301 at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after being ordered out of the home by her father, 45-year-old David Lee Hummell, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She said that Hummell, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, started to “freak out” upon discovering that  the phone charger he was using did not have the proper base he usually uses,” the report said. She said Hummell began choking her and pulling her hair. The Burlington, Iowa native started slapping her and “he slapped me like how you’d slap a grown man,” she said. He told her to get out.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Hummell had previously been arrested in 2019 after reportedly cutting up his wife’s clothes with a kitchen knife during a verbal altercation with her at their home.

