The Wildwood Middle High School boys and girls basketball teams will be holding a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sumter P.R.E.P Academy parking lot. The yard sale will benefit the basketball teams enabling them to buy uniforms, supplies, pay for special camps and tournament fees.

The sale will be sponsored by the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club.

A food truck will also be on-site selling food with the proceeds going to both teams.