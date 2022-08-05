How stupid do they think we are?

To the Editor:

How stupid does President Biden and his cult like minions in the Democrat party think we are? Obviously, very stupid.

The bill they have before congress and the one the chameleon Senator Joe Manchin just made a back room deal with Senator Chuck Schumer on, the so called Inflation reduction Act, will do exactly opposite what the democrats say it will do:

They say: it will reduce inflation.

Fact: the bi-partisan OMB says it will actually increase inflation as it adds billions of dollars to the economy with too many dollars chasing too few goods causing prices to rise and inflation is rising prices.

They say: it will reduce the deficit.

Fact: if you live 27 years and nothing changes the deficit may be reduced.

They say: no one earning less than $400,000 dollars will see a tax increase

Fact: many non-partisan tax experts studied the bill and concluded it will increase taxes all the way down to the low wage earner

They say: all corporations will pay a 15 percent minimum tax

Fact: everyone knows corporations pass these taxes on to the consumer in higher prices for goods and services. This is in fact a tax on the American consumer and it’s not progressive. It also makes corporations non competitive on the global marketplace causing loss of jobs.

If this is passed we will all suffer.

Did you vote for President Biden and the Democrats?

Save our country and vote Republican in November.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square