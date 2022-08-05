84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 5, 2022
type here...

Illegal immigrants from Nicaragua found staying at local hotel

By Staff Report

A human smuggling suspect has been jailed after he was linked with illegal immigrants from Nicaragua staying at a local hotel.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol conducted an investigation on Wednesday which ultimately led them to the Budget Inn on State Road 44 where the Nicaraguans have been staying.

Budget Inn in Wildwood
Budget Inn in Wildwood
Pedro Marte Rodriguez
Pedro Marte Rodriguez

Pedro Marte Rodriguez, 49, a native of the Dominican Republic who now lists a Duluth, Ga. address, had been driving a maroon Toyota Sequoia with Georgia license plates on Interstate 75 in Sumter County when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from FHP. Three Nicaraguans were traveling in the vehicle with him. Rodriguez said he hires out the men as laborers at a rate of $25 per hour for each of them and then pays each worker $16 to $18 per hour.

A bag containing a woman’s clothing was found in the vehicle. The Nicaraguans admitted they were staying at the Budget Inn and when FHP and U.S. Border Patrol went there, they found the woman to whom the clothing belonged. She answered the door at Room 111. She confirmed she was in the United States illegally and she said she had been in contact with Rodriguez prior to leaving Nicaragua. She showed law enforcement text messages between her and Rodriguez dating back to this past January.

Rodriguez was arrested on multiple charges including human smuggling. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

To those who call abortion health care

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident writes that today, the most dangerous place for a child is in the womb.

How stupid do they think we are?

A frequent letter writer from the Village of Mallory Square urges his fellow residents to “save our country” and vote Republican in November.

Biden wants to use Medicaid money for travel for abortions

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses horror that President Biden wants to dip in Medicaid money to fund travel for abortions.

Our day down at Fenney

A Village of Springdale resident describes a day down at Fenney, some good, some not so good. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jill Biden’s magazine interview

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers his opinion on Jill Biden’s recent magazine interview.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos