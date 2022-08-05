91.3 F
The Villages
Friday, August 5, 2022
To those who call abortion health care

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Abortion is ending the life of an unborn child. I find it hypocrisy that it is constantly referred to as health care. Everyone will argue that abortion should be legal in cases of rape and incest, and will cite examples to argue the point. If we will be sensible about this, we can allow abortions in the case of rape, incest and actual health emergencies to the mother, which by the way are only 2 -5 percent of all abortions according to statistics, and eliminate the other 95% that are done simply as birth control. What a selfish world we have become, that if a life gets in our way of doing what we want. “Health to the mother” has been loosely defined anything you say it is. As an example, I witnessed an emergency room situation where a 16-year old girl was in a severe critical state. The doctor came to the parents and said she had an abortion, and that part of the child was still in her womb causing infection, and needed immediate surgery. the parents were horrified that their daughter had an abortion without their knowledge. I can cite many more examples of how Roe v Wade has been watered down from health of the mother to whatever you say health is. Try birth control – it works a majority of the time. Abortion is not health care, and I am sad that this country has been duped to believe that lie. Don’t believe me, look up the statistics for yourself and you will see that 95 percent of all abortions are merely choice, with 50 percent of them being repeat abortions. How can a so-called compassionate society allow the killing of innocents? Our government is to protect the innocent, not condone baby killing. Today, the most dangerous place for a child is in the womb. God help us.

Allen Wanek
Village of St. Johns

 

