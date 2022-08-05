Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center

A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center.

The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home at 1012 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Kellett, a career emergency room nurse, said an anonymous “troll” lodged a complaint about her home, where there is a mermaid painted on her garage door. A parrot fish and starfish are also painted on the door of her golf cart garage. The former Pennsylvania resident said she spent $4,500 on the murals. She said she wanted to give her “plain” home some “character.”

