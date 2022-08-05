84.4 F
The Villages
Friday, August 5, 2022
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center

By Meta Minton

A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center.

The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home at 1012 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The murals painted on this home will be the subject of a public hearing at Savannah Center.

Kellett, a career emergency room nurse, said an anonymous “troll” lodged a complaint about her home, where there is a mermaid painted on her garage door. A parrot fish and starfish are also painted on the door of her golf cart garage. The former Pennsylvania resident said she spent $4,500 on the murals. She said she wanted to give her “plain” home some “character.”

Do you think the homeowner should be forced to remove her murals? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

