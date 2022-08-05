91.3 F
The Villages
Friday, August 5, 2022
Wildwood man wanted on warrant apprehended by deputies after foot chase

By Staff Report
Tate Austin Williams
Tate Austin Williams

A Wildwood man wanted on a drug-related warrant was apprehended by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after a foot chase.

Deputies responded at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9940 County Road 121 looking for 24-year-old Tate Austin Williams, who took off running when he realized that law enforcement has arrived on the scene. He ignored commands to stop.

Deputies found Williams hiding in a small fenced-in area with trash cans in the backyard.

He was arrested on an additional charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

