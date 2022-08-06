Awake not woke?

To the Editor:
If I was woke, I would be awake. But, how can I be awake I if am woke? Because being woke is not awake. Maybe if I went to Yale or another prestigious school, I could tell if I was woke awake.
John Stema
Village of Amelia
