Dawn Swailes, 75, entered into eternal life with Jesus on August 4, 2022. Dawn was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family; and set an example for her children and grandchildren that will lead them all their lives.

The daughter of the late Harry Leroy Applegate and Florence Esther Kuhn Applegate, she was born on September 16, 1946, in Monticello, New York.

Dawn loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she loved God’s Word. She made Him the focus of her life, determined to glorify Him in whatever she did. Colossians 3:23 explains her work ethic, her moral standards, and her love for family and friends. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human matters”.

Dawn married the love of her life, her soulmate and partner, Raymond Swailes on January 29, 1972. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They raised two beautiful gifts from God, Lori Ann, and Michelle Lynn.

Dawn was a homemaker and a child of God, who loved her children and grandchildren, arts & crafts, puzzles, and animals of all kinds. Dawn’s determination, dignity, and grace was evident throughout her life.

She leaves behind many family members and friends that will miss her dearly. Survivors include: her loving husband Raymond Swailes, Fruitland Park, FL; daughter Lori Fisher, Leesburg, FL; daughter Michelle Graves (husband Donnie), Fruitland Park, FL; sister Gloria Applegate, Roscoe, NY; brother Robert Applegate, Forestburgh, NY; grandchildren: Nicholas Fisher, Maxwell Fisher, Emily Graves, Erin Graves; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a visiting hour at 10am on Saturday, August 13, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL. Interment will follow directly after the service at Lone Oak Cemetery Leesburg, FL. A gathering for family and friends will be at 12:30pm at Eagles Nest Baptist Church, 4650 Eagles Nest Rd., Fruitland Park, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that bible donations be made to The Gideons International organization in memory of Dawn Swailes. Navigate to: https://gideons.org/donate

The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800, Phone: (615) 564-5000, Email: [email protected]