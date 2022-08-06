90.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 6, 2022
type here...

Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Developer’s attorney wrote the opinion in favor of the Developer.  There is no surprise here about how his opinion would be written.
Who owns the town square? Who gets the rent off the buildings?  There is where the burden should be.  Also, there should be some quality control responsibility here.  Who approved and built the structure?  Brownwood has not been existence long enough for it to be rotting if the proper materials were selected to build the structure.

Sandra Fuller
Village of Glenbrook

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

She should have checked the rules first

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that a Villager should have checked the rules before spending thousands of dollars to have murals painted on her garage doors.

We don’t need to pay to replace unnecessary decorations

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends residents should not have to pay to replace unnecessary decorations.

Awake not woke?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a sign spotted Friday at a political rally in The Villages.

To those who call abortion health care

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident writes that today, the most dangerous place for a child is in the womb.

How stupid do they think we are?

A frequent letter writer from the Village of Mallory Square urges his fellow residents to “save our country” and vote Republican in November.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos