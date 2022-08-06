Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position

To the Editor:

The Developer’s attorney wrote the opinion in favor of the Developer. There is no surprise here about how his opinion would be written.

Who owns the town square? Who gets the rent off the buildings? There is where the burden should be. Also, there should be some quality control responsibility here. Who approved and built the structure? Brownwood has not been existence long enough for it to be rotting if the proper materials were selected to build the structure.

Sandra Fuller

Village of Glenbrook