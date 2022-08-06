85.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Gigi Chalstrom Hubbard

By Staff Report

Born: April 2, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois
Died: July 22, 2022 in The Villages, Florida

Gigi Chalstrom Hubbard passed on peacefully on July 22, 2022 surrounded by family at her home in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Joliet Illinois April, 2,1947 to Gilbert Chalstrom and Geneva O’Meara Chalstrom Weeks.

Gigi attended University of Iowa, Florida State University, Florida Atlantic University and University of South Florida. She had several advanced degrees in Elementary Education and spent 39 years in the Florida Public School System.

Gigi spent many summers traveling internationally. She retired and moved to The Villages, where she was a member of the swim team and participated in the Senior Games around Florida. She loved her home and working in her gardens.

Gigi was predeceased by her parents, her brother Gilbert Chalstrom and her husband John C. Hubbard.

She is survived by Phyllis Salik, Sally and Richard O’Loughlin, Susan and Larry Zlotecki, Caron Chalstrom and many nieces and nephews. Burial will take place at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet Illinois with generations of family members.

Services will be held August 9, 2022 at 10 am at Carlson Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.

