Saturday, August 6, 2022
Pair Of Barred Owls Telling Secrets At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

These barred owls seemed to be sharing secrets while perched in a tree above the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

