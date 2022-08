To the Editor:

Had Erin Kellett checked with the HOA before having her “murals” painted, she could have saved herself a lot of grief and a lot of money. They obviously violate HOA rules, and her neighbors clearly don’t like them. Sometimes living in an HOA community can seem restrictive, but it’s a fact of our lives, and giving one person an “exception” means letting everyone else do as they please to the detriment of the community

Lin Baumgartner

The Villages