Saturday, August 6, 2022
Stay alert for summertime scammers

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, I continued our Summer Scams Series as we approach the midway point of the season. Through this consumer protection initiative, we are alerting Floridians to schemes designed to exploit popular seasonal activities such as traveling, moving and home improvement projects.

A few of our recent alerts include tips to avoid vacation rental scamssummertime employment scams, and common moving scams.

At this point in the season, many summer activities may be winding down as parents prepare to send children back to school. However, it would be a mistake to think scammers will cease their efforts to rip off consumers. They will simply adapt their schemes to meet changes in demand.

So, please keep your guard up and take precautions to avoid falling prey to bad actors through the remainder of this summer, and beyond.

To check out our Summer Scams Series and other alerts designed to warn Floridians about common and emerging scams, click here.

To report scams, contact my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

By guarding against fraud, and reporting scams to my office, you can help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

