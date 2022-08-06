90.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in police pursuit

By Staff Report

A Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in connection with a police pursuit last year which ended with him being tasered.

The prosecutor’s office announced July 27 that no information will be filed with regard to 70-year-old Jesse Ray Eger on charges of fleeing to elude arrest and resisting arrest.

Eger was at the wheel of a red Ford Explorer on Nov. 4 as he was pursued by Wildwood police down Marsh Bend Trail. The officer had his emergency lights and sirens activated, but Eger disregarded them and kept driving, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Police pursued the vehicle to U.S. 301 and northbound Interstate 75. When Eger finally stopped, an officer ordered him to the ground, but Eger refused to comply. Eger began walking backward in what looked like an attempt to re-enter his vehicle. The officer warned Eger that he would be tasered, however, he continued to refuse to obey.  The officer deployed his Taser X26, but the impact did not stop Eger. Another officer fired a stun gun at Eger, which “incapacitated” him, the report said.

Eger had been sought in connection with an alleged altercation involving his wife.

