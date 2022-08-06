90.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 6, 2022
type here...

Villager back in compliance after removing illicit addition at his home

By Meta Minton

A Villager is back in compliance after removing an illicit addition at his home.

Youssef El-Masry, who lives at 2164 Estevez Drive in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, came back into compliance on July 28, according to records from Community Standards.

The 81-year-old made two appearances before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors, but failed to persuade them to make an exception for his Florida room which had been added to his home without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.

This addition was made to a patio villa
This addition was made to the patio villa, owned by Youssef El-Masry, without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.

He purchased the patio villa in 1997 for $73,200. He said he was offered the option to have a Florida room added to the home at the time of purchase. He said he turned down the Florida room back then because he did not have the money to pay for it. He said he and his wife had come from the Chicago area and “we were tired of big houses.” However, his wife was in need of in-home care so he recently decided to make the addition, essentially enclosing a formerly screened-in area.

After the deed compliance violation was reported. El-Masry went before the ARC to appeal for retroactive permission to keep his Florida room. The ARC did not grant his request.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position

A Village of Glenbrook resident contends the Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position with regard to the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

She should have checked the rules first

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that a Villager should have checked the rules before spending thousands of dollars to have murals painted on her garage doors.

We don’t need to pay to replace unnecessary decorations

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends residents should not have to pay to replace unnecessary decorations.

Awake not woke?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a sign spotted Friday at a political rally in The Villages.

To those who call abortion health care

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident writes that today, the most dangerous place for a child is in the womb.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos