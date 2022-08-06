Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest

A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest.

Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She had been driving shortly before 1 a.m. May 14 on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted her vehicle which appeared to be “suspicious.” When the deputy made contact with Allen, she said she was lost and needed directions home. She also admitted she had been drinking rum and Coke. Allen, who purchased her home on Pomaria Place this past October for $330,000, struggled through field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .169 and .167 blood alcohol content.