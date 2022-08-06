90.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 6, 2022
type here...

Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill

By Meta Minton

Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.

Stone works for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, the parent board for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

PWAC will hear from Stone when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Villagers offered their thoughts on the structures ahead of the PWAC meeting.

“The water tower doesn’t provide water and the windmill doesn’t create energy, they just sit there because, once upon a time, the design team brought them to life,” said Villager Gary Cook.

The windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock will be demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season
The windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season.

He suggested they be replaced with a shade structure similar to the one put in at Lake Sumter Landing. He said the shade structure is something that could actually enhance residents’ visits to Brownwood Paddock Square.

Several Villagers suggested that their fixed incomes should not be tapped for the windmill and water tower, which offered them little to no value.

“Neither my husband or I go to Brownwood, so why should we have to pay for something that is only useful to the Developer to sell homes? Take the money out of their pockets, not out of my fixed income. The Developer is also having us pay for a walking path at Lake Miona. A million dollars for something we can’t use. NO DOGS ALLOWED! So if I can’t walk my dog, it is useless to me. Tired of paying for projects for which the Developer should be responsible,” said Daphne Gunter of the Bailey Ridge Villas.

The wood is obviously rotting at the base of windmill
The wood was obviously rotting at the base of the windmill.

Resident Audrey White echoed those sentiments.

“I don’t agree that PWAC needs to rebuild these structures. These structures are not that old and apparently were not well constructed by the Developer in the first place. How many more of these cheaply built structures will the residents get stuck with in future years? With the amenity fees increasing so rapidly and the quantity and quality (such as executive golf courses) of the amenities decreasing, more and more residents on fixed incomes are going to be forced out of their homes,” White said.

Villager Nicholas Ellis said uncertainties in the economy make the water tower and windmill replacement the wrong project at the wrong time.

“There are still a lot of people who are on a limited income and with inflation hitting all of us it makes it even harder to live,” Ellis said.

Village of Gilchrist resident Tony Sutylo said it’s time to say good riddance to the rotted structures.

“It was a useless stage prop anyway. Don’t replace it. Nobody will miss it,” he said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position

A Village of Glenbrook resident contends the Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position with regard to the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

She should have checked the rules first

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that a Villager should have checked the rules before spending thousands of dollars to have murals painted on her garage doors.

We don’t need to pay to replace unnecessary decorations

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends residents should not have to pay to replace unnecessary decorations.

Awake not woke?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a sign spotted Friday at a political rally in The Villages.

To those who call abortion health care

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident writes that today, the most dangerous place for a child is in the womb.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos