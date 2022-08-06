Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’

A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”

Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

A computer check revealed that Young has had multiple suspensions of his license and his license was revoked in 2016.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.