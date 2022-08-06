90.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 6, 2022
type here...

Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’

By Staff Report
Quanzie Jecory Young
Quanzie Jecory Young

A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”

Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

A computer check revealed that Young has had multiple suspensions of his license and his license was revoked in 2016.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

She should have checked the rules first

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that a Villager should have checked the rules before spending thousands of dollars to have murals painted on her garage doors.

We don’t need to pay to replace unnecessary decorations

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends residents should not have to pay to replace unnecessary decorations.

Awake not woke?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a sign spotted Friday at a political rally in The Villages.

To those who call abortion health care

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident writes that today, the most dangerous place for a child is in the womb.

How stupid do they think we are?

A frequent letter writer from the Village of Mallory Square urges his fellow residents to “save our country” and vote Republican in November.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos