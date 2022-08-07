Homeowner should be allowed to keep mural on garage door

To the Editor:
While a painting on the garage door is very different from the rest of the homes, it is in keeping with Florida style homes along the beach. I think she should be able to keep it.
Sandra Fuller
Village of Glenbrook
