Sunday, August 7, 2022
Homeowner should be allowed to keep mural on garage door

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

While a painting on the garage door is very different from the rest of the homes, it is in keeping with Florida style homes along the beach.  I think she should be able to keep it.

Sandra Fuller
Village of Glenbrook

 

