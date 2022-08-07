90.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 7, 2022
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill,  why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it?  That makes no sense!

Arlene Meyer
Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona

 

