It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages

To the Editor:
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
Arlene Meyer
Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona
To the Editor:
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
Arlene Meyer
Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.