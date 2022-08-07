Janet Polzin, 85, passed into the arms of our Lord on June 22, 2022, at Brandley Hospice House.

Born on April 15, 1937, she is survived by her daughter, Lori Bednarz, grandchildren Wendy Shumate and Lee Bednarz, and her brother, Dan Felker, and pre-deceased by her parents, Irving and Mildred Felker, her husband, Loren, and her daughter, Debra.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, and recently resided in Highpoint at Stonecrest. She was born in Marinette, Wisconsin, graduated from Peshtigo High School in 1955, and lived in Peshtigo, WI, Cary, NC, and The Villages.

Funeral services will be at Hope Lutheran Church, Lake Weir Campus,on August 12, 2022 at 10:30am,with inurnment to follow at Bushnell National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hope Lutheran Church.