Lakeside Landings man escapes prosecution in arrest involving ‘hard to control’ child

A Lakeside Landings man is poised to escape prosecution in connection with a 2020 arrest involving a child he described as “hard to control.”

Craig Laurence Martin, 51, had been arrested in May 2020 on a felony charge of child abuse. However, last month in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a document indicating the case will not be prosecuted.

At the time of the alleged incident, a seven-year-old child told a police officer, “Daddy punched me,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The police officer noted that the child appeared to be, “Articulate and intelligent.” The child went on to say that he and his sisters have been frequently hit by Martin, the report said.

However, the Detroit, Mich. native denied punching the child. He admitted he “may have grabbed him and shook him too hard,” the report said. Martin, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, said he had squeezed the child in an attempt to calm him down. Martin added that the child is “hard to control,” the report said.