Residents don’t have a say about windmill and water tower

To the Editor:

As a resident of The Villages, I feel the entity who thought it was important enough to have the original windmill and water tower erected should be the one to pay for the new ones.

For whatever reason, someone thinks the water tower and windmill are absolutely mandatory. The residents seemingly have no say in the decision and, for the most part, could care less if the structures were reconstructed.

We don’t see or hear residents jumping up and down because there is no water tower or windmill currently.

Fred Carr

Village Sabal Chase