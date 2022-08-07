90.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 7, 2022
type here...

Residents don’t have a say about windmill and water tower

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a resident of The Villages, I feel the entity who thought it was important enough to have the original windmill and water tower erected should be the one to pay for the new ones.
For whatever reason, someone thinks the water tower and windmill are absolutely mandatory. The residents seemingly have no say in the decision and, for the most part, could care less if the structures were reconstructed.
We don’t see or hear residents jumping up and down because there is no water tower or windmill currently.

Fred Carr
Village Sabal Chase

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Homeowner should be allowed to keep mural on garage door

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a Villager should be allowed to keep a mural which had been painted on her garage door.

It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident argues the replacement of the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood is not the responsibility of homeowners in The Villages.

Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position

A Village of Glenbrook resident contends the Developer’s attorney wrote an opinion in favor of the Developer’s position with regard to the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

She should have checked the rules first

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that a Villager should have checked the rules before spending thousands of dollars to have murals painted on her garage doors.

We don’t need to pay to replace unnecessary decorations

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends residents should not have to pay to replace unnecessary decorations.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos