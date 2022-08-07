Villager sentenced to jail time in attack on woman who fled to pool to seek help

A resident of The Villages has been sentenced to nine months in jail as the result of an attack in which a woman fled to a swimming pool to seek help.

Michael Joseph Dimaulo, 43, who lives at 212 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation and intimidation. He was given credit for 188 days already served in jail.

He had been arrested Jan. 22 in connection with an attack days earlier on his on-again off-again girlfriend in The Villages, in which he had dragged her by her hair and punched her in the head. When she attempted to grab her keys and escape through the garage of her home, he slammed her against a wall, according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She eventually escaped and fled to the Summerhill Pool where she believed there was a phone she could use. However, when she reached the pool, she found the phone was “locked and secured.” She returned home and found that Dimaulo had fled. She had suffered bruising on the neck and a wad of hair was pulled from her scalp. The wad of hair was recovered from a trash can. The woman was “crying and very nervous to talk,” when deputies arrived, the report said. The reported noted the woman is 5 feet 2 inches tall while Dimaulo stands 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Dimaulo was already on felony probation as a result of a 2019 drug arrest. The Philadelphia, Pa. native violated his probation May 3, 2021 by smoking crack cocaine, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. Cocaine showed up in a urine sample, but Dimaulo admitted the drug use prior to providing the sample. Dimaulo’s admission prompted the probation officer to recommend leniency with regard to the violation. Dimaulo promised it would not happen again.

Dimaulo had been arrested in 2017 after he was spotted driving a non-Street Legal golf cart across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages.