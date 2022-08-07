Villager who worked in CIA to offer program on disappearance of Amelia Earhart

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will host Dr. Donald Wyman at their 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 meeting at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

Wyman will speak about the life and disappearance of Amelia Earhart in a talk entitled “The Sky’s the Limit.” The trailblazing aviator disappeared in July, 1937. He will tell about her life and has some interesting insights into her death.

Wyman is an author, U.S. Army veteran, and a retiree after 22 years with the Central Intelligence Agency. He received his PhD in Education Technology: The Art & Science of How People Learn from Maryland University.

Using his educational skills, he has created a total of 208 PowerPoint programs on Historical Personalities and Events, Spies, Codes, Ciphers, Cryptograms, Secret Writing, Espionage and has presented them in venues across the country for government organizations, educational institutions, professional associations, veteran’s conventions, and many clubs here in The Villages. He has lived in The Villages for 15 years and resides in the Village of Duval.

Wyman is past president of Villages SAR chapter, past president of Toastmasters International and a 12-time Best Speaker Award winner, and is currently president of Spreading Knowledge through Informative Lectures League or “SKILL” Club.