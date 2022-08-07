89.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 7, 2022
Villagers lose power after problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station

By Staff Report

Numerous Villagers were without power after a problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station.

The outage began at 3:27 p.m. and was affecting residents in the Villages of Ashland, Lynnhaven, Belvedere, Mallory Square and De La Vista.

The traffic lights were reportedly not functioning at the busy intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard, due to the power outage.

A SECO crew member was at the Lake Ella station on Sunday afternoon after the power outage in The Villages.
SECO Energy provided this map showing where the outage occurred.
SECO Energy indicated that as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, all customers’ power had been restored.

Were you without power? Let us know at [email protected] 

