Villagers lose power after problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station

Numerous Villagers were without power after a problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station.

The outage began at 3:27 p.m. and was affecting residents in the Villages of Ashland, Lynnhaven, Belvedere, Mallory Square and De La Vista.

The traffic lights were reportedly not functioning at the busy intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard, due to the power outage.

SECO Energy indicated that as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, all customers’ power had been restored.

