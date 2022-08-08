Off-duty Sumer County deputy assists in DUI arrest of West Palm Beach man

An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man.

The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Zachary Thomas DuBois and he had a half-full Four Loko alcoholic beverage in his vehicle, according to an arrest report. DuBois appeared to be “lethargic” and was “sweating profusely.” He stumbled and nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises and forgot part of the alphabet when he was asked to recite it. He provided breath samples that registered .151 and .158 blood alcohol content.

The Bangor, Maine native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.