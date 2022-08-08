80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 8, 2022
type here...

Off-duty Sumer County deputy assists in DUI arrest of West Palm Beach man

By Staff Report
Zachary Thomas DuBois
Zachary Thomas DuBois

An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man.

The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Zachary Thomas DuBois and he had a half-full Four Loko alcoholic beverage in his vehicle, according to an arrest report. DuBois appeared to be “lethargic” and was “sweating profusely.” He stumbled and nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises and forgot part of the alphabet when he was asked to recite it. He provided breath samples that registered .151 and .158 blood alcohol content.

The Bangor, Maine native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Morse family should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident makes the case that the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans are coming for your Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident warns that Republicans are looking to gut or eliminate Social Security.

CDD 11 board chairman chosen as new leader for PWAC

The chairman of the Community Development District 11 Board of Supervisors has been chosen as the new leader for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood.

Residents don’t have a say about windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says it’s apparent that residents don’t have a say when it comes to the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos