Monday, August 8, 2022
PWAC agrees to spend nearly $200,000 for shade structure at recreation center

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend nearly $200,000 for a shade structure at a recreation center in The Villages.

PWAC approved a negotiated bid of $198,995 for the concrete-based, wood-frame covered shade pavilion to be constructed at Rohan Recreation Center.

Director of Recreation John Rohan, for whom the facility has been named, told PWAC members Monday that the idea for the permanent shade structure came from residents.

He said the pickleball facilities at the recreation center are used for Senior Games and tournaments and see heavy use. The Recreation Department has been pitching pop-up tents to shield pickleball players from the hot Florida sun as they wait for the their turn to take to the courts.

“Residents asked why we don’t do something permanent,” Rohan said.

PWAC had budgeted $164,248 for the shade structure, however the lowest bid came in at $217,696. The purchasing department was able to work with the bidder, Jim’s Complete Construction LLC, and arrived at a negotiated bid of $198,995. That was still $34,747 over budget, therefore excess funds were transferred from insurance to cover the shortfall for the project.

