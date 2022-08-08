80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 8, 2022
type here...

PWAC members remain deeply divided on replacement of windmill and water tower

By Meta Minton

Project Wide Advisory Committee members remain deeply divided on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

PWAC members on Monday debated an attorney’s opinion regarding the controversial replacement of the ornamental structures demolished earlier this year prior to Hurricane Season they were deemed a public safety hazard.

Attorney Kevin Stone, who represents the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors which is the parent board of PWAC, had released an opinion prior to Monday’s meeting which indicated residents’ money should be used to replace the rotted windmill and water tower. Stone had a death in the family and could not be at Monday’s PWAC meeting. Attorney Scott Gerken of Gerken & Stone filled in.

Gerken praised Stone’s memo on the windmill and water tower question. You can read the memo here: memo_maintenance_20220805

“You know how lawyers typically dodge answers, well this one is a ‘Yes,’” Gerken said. “We stand by the opinion.”

He said the memo clearly states that the community development districts that make up PWAC must pay for the “maintenance” of shared infrastructure such as the windmill and water tower.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti, who serves as chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors, said his board’s independent counsel has a very different interpretation of the term “maintenance.” He indicated his board will not contribute to the replacement of the windmill and water tower. Vicenti added that he is offended that the Developer has not responded to CDD 7’s letter asking for financial help with the windmill and water tower demolition and replacement, initially estimated at $225,000.

Vicenti added that 85 percent of residents are against paying to rebuild the windmill and water tower.

PWAC member Steve Bova, representing CDD 10, agreed that residents are unhappy about the situation.

“It’s not so much about replacing the items, but who is paying for them. Residents are having a hard time understanding why we are using our funds to support a commercial district. That is what they are telling me,” Bova said.

However, he said he agrees with the attorney’s interpretation of the issue.

“We are still contractually obligated to fix it. That’s the bottom line,” Bova said.

PWAC Chairman Don Brozick, who also serves as chairman of the CDD 11 board, said ultimately there is a duty to the residents.

“We are trying to maintain the quality of The Villages,” Brozick said.

It is expected that next month, PWAC will have estimates to discuss on the price of the replacement of the windmill and water tower.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Morse family should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident makes the case that the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans are coming for your Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident warns that Republicans are looking to gut or eliminate Social Security.

CDD 11 board chairman chosen as new leader for PWAC

The chairman of the Community Development District 11 Board of Supervisors has been chosen as the new leader for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood.

Residents don’t have a say about windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says it’s apparent that residents don’t have a say when it comes to the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos