Wildwood man arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos of estranged lady friend

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos of his estranged lady friend to another woman.

Twayne Jerome Allen, 44, is facing charges of video voyeurism and sexual stalking following his arrest last week by Wildwood police.

A woman, who described Allen as her “now ex-boyfriend,” said he had been trying to contact her through a variety of means, including text messages and Facebook, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had successfully blocked him, except for iCloud emails.

In the meantime, Allen began sending sexually explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to one of her friends. The photos included the ex-girlfriend sleeping in the nude, wearing lingerie and performing oral sex on him.

Allen was also charged with attacking his estranged lady friend days before the sexually explicit images were sent. He is also facing a charge of battery.

He was booked last week at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,000.