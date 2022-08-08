89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 8, 2022
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos of estranged lady friend

By Staff Report
Twayne Jerome Allen 1
Twayne Jerome Allen

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos of his estranged lady friend to another woman.

Twayne Jerome Allen, 44, is facing charges of video voyeurism and sexual stalking following his arrest last week by Wildwood police.

A woman, who described Allen as her “now ex-boyfriend,” said he had been trying to contact her through a variety of means, including text messages and Facebook, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had successfully blocked him, except for iCloud emails.

In the meantime, Allen began sending sexually explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to one of her friends. The photos included the ex-girlfriend sleeping in the nude, wearing lingerie and performing oral sex on him.

Allen was also charged with attacking his estranged lady friend days before the sexually explicit images were sent. He is also facing a charge of battery.

He was booked last week at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Republicans are coming for your Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident warns that Republicans are looking to gut or eliminate Social Security.

CDD 11 board chairman chosen as new leader for PWAC

The chairman of the Community Development District 11 Board of Supervisors has been chosen as the new leader for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood.

Residents don’t have a say about windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says it’s apparent that residents don’t have a say when it comes to the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Homeowner should be allowed to keep mural on garage door

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a Villager should be allowed to keep a mural which had been painted on her garage door.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos