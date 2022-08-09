Back to School Prayer initiative gaining local momentum

The Back to School Prayer emphasis at schools across Lake and Sumter counties continues to grow.

On Sunday, the Back to School Prayer event took place at local school campuses in Lake and Sumter counties.

During last year’s prayer, more than 2,000 people, from over 100 churches gathered at schools across Lake, Sumter, and surrounding counties to pray for the upcoming school year.

Sidney Brock, pastor at Heritage Community Church, said the prayer was “a collaborative effort and the result of various groups working together with one purpose: To pray for our school’s leadership, staff, and children as they prepared to head back to school.”

This time of prayer on each campus was the result of a school coordinator who had been chosen by an area coordinator from the school’s community and had a vested interest in the happenings on that school campus.

Donald Winters, pastor at Hope Community Church, was the school coordinator for Wildwood Middle High School.

Winters said that it is great to gather the community to be able to pray for the school’s students and staff.

“Whenever we can gather together in some kind of unity for a good purpose, the success of the schools is really important. It was really great to see that we had students, teachers, coaches, administrators, parents, and members of local churches.”

Laticia Crosby, assistant principal at Wildwood Middle High School, said that being able to pray with other teachers, students, and staff members made her feel good inside.

“Just to have that time to fellowship with them and I always welcome opportunities like that,” Crosby said.