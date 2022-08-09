Congressman Webster calls FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate ‘troubling’

Congressman Daniel Webster is calling the FBI’s raid of President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate “troubling” and he is demanding an explanation.

“The raid of Mar-A-Lago is a troubling and an unprecedented move by the Department of Justice and FBI. Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray must swiftly and publicly explain these actions to Congress and all Americans,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He said the raid “only furthers the politicization of the FBI that began under President Obama and continues under President Biden.”

Webster said the actions of the Biden Administration are “chilling” and warrant extensive oversight.

“When Republicans retake the majority in the U.S. House, I will do my part to ensure that this administration is held accountable for not enforcing federal law and abusing their power against political dissidents,” Webster said.

Trump has called the FBI raid “another witch hunt” and said these are “dark times” for the nation.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before, and it’s important that you know that it wasn’t just my home that was violated – it was the home of every patriotic American who I have been fighting for since that iconic moment I came down the Golden Escalators in 2015,” Trump said in a statement.