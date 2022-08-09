76.2 F
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
By Staff Report
Elizabeth Ann Bowman, 78, of West Point, VA, formerly of The Villages in Florida, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home July 27, 2022.

She enjoyed gambling whether it was in Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Tampa, or at Rosie’s. Luck followed her at each place. In The Villages she was on a Bocca Team, and loved getting out with friends and having fun.

Elizabeth was part of a military family that traveled all over, but she made each place her home. She was the rock of the family, holding it together in the absence of her husband. Elizabeth was a loving and caring mother who always worried about everyone instead of herself. She will be truly missed.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Dave Bowman; two sons Curtis and Matthew Zupko; two brothers James Womble and Harry McElroy and a sister Virginia Noble. She is survived by a daughter JoAnn Allen (Barry); three brothers Robert McElroy, Dan McElroy, and John McElroy, four grandsons Scott Evans, Matthew Zupko, Jr., Ryan Gould, and Justin Gould; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. August 15th, 2022 in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

