Francis Damis

Francis (Frank) Damis Passed away August 3, 2022 at the age of 105 in The Villages, FL.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife Jean. He is survived by his children, Louis Damis (Judi), Carol Bradford (Wayne), Frank Damis (Virginia) and his grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Before retiring to The Villages, Frank was a millwright. He took a position with Grumman Aircraft and eventually got into the NASA space program. He helped to work out some problems NASA was having with the LEM. It worked successfully on all six moon landings and was the “lifeboat” that kept the Apollo 13 astronauts alive when the oxygen tank exploded on the way to the moon.

He had a wonderful long life and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.