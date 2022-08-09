90.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square

By Meta Minton
John Joseph Jordan

A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

The driver of the blue Nissan passenger car was identified as 35-year-old John Joseph Jordan, who listed his address as the Comfort Inn & Suites on Avenida Central in The Villages. However, Jordan initially gave the deputy a false name and a false date of birth. When he provided his true name, a computer check revealed that Jordan’s Georgia driver’s license was suspended in 2021.

Jordan was arrested on charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond

