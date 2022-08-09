Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake.

The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

The men in the vehicle were identified as 34-year-old Matthew John Chestnut and 30-year-old Dalton Lee Traylor, both of Daytona Beach. Both men had Colorado driver’s licenses.

Chestnut was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while Traylor was in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.